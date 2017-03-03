 Top
    Close photo mode

    Draw unveils men's volleyball tournament competitors

    Azerbaijani national team in same group with Turkish team

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Draw of men's volleyball tournament during the Baku 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was thrown.

    Report informs, national team of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan and Afghanistan will compete in Group A, while Iran, Qatar, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Morocco in Group B.

    The two best teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Iran will not be represented by its first team.

    Notably, volleyball competitions will be held on May 11-21.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi