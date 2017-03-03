Draw unveils men's volleyball tournament competitors

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Draw of men's volleyball tournament during the Baku 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was thrown.

Report informs, national team of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan and Afghanistan will compete in Group A, while Iran, Qatar, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Morocco in Group B.

The two best teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Iran will not be represented by its first team.

Notably, volleyball competitions will be held on May 11-21.