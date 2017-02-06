Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games OC awards deal with first partner company

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and BP have signed a partnership agreement.

Report informs, the agreement was signed by Minister of Youth and Sports, Executive Director of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee, Azad Rahimov and BP Regional President, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Gordon Birrell.

The agreement considers BP's official oil and gas partnership in the Games. During the Games and preparation for competitions, the company will support 7 national sports envoys and implementation of Baku-2017 Voluntary Program.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22. BP became the first partner of the Games.