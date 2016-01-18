Azerbaijani cyclist wins a license to 'Rio-2016'

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Maxim Averin, member of Azerbaijani National Team Elite on road bike and 'Synergy Baku Cycling Project' continental team won a license 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games.

Report informs, relevant approval letter was sent to National Olympic Committee and Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan by International Cycling Union (UCI).

Averin will fight in group competitions in 4-year top contest.

Father of M.Averin, graduate of Azerbaijani cycling school, winner of 1978 World Tournament Aleksandr Averin participated in Montreal Summer Olympic Games in the composition of USSR national team in 1976.