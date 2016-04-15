Azerbaijani boxer qualified for Rio 2016, defeating Armenian athlete

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national boxing team has won one more license for 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games in the European Qualifying Tournament, held in Samsun, Turkey.

Report informs, the license gained by Javid Chalabiyev, who defeated Armenian Aram Avagyan at the semi-final.

So, J.Chalabiyev, 56 kg, reached the final and qualified for Rio 2016 for taking first 'trio'. His rival in the tournament's final will be British Ashfag Gais. In the semi-final, A.Gais has defeated Ukrainian Mykola Butsenko.

Yana Alekseevna won permit, scoring in the semi-final victory over the Irish, the Olympic champion, four times world champion, five-time European champion and winner of the I European Games "Baku 2015" Katie Taylor.

With this victory Yana Alekseevna (60 kg) reached the final and won the right to participate in the Rio 2016.

At the end of the tournament her opponent was a Bulgarian athlete Svetlana Staneva, who defeated Italian Irma Testa in the semifinals. Notably, in last year's World Championship three Azerbaijani boxers - Elvin Memishzade (52 kg), Albert Salimov (60 kg) and Parviz Bagirov (69 kg) won license to the Rio 2016.