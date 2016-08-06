Azerbaijani boxer: In case of victory in Rio I will retire

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ The maximum challenge set for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro - to win the gold medal in the weight category up to 60 kilograms; victory will allow to complete a career peak.

Report informs referring to "R-Sport", it was declared by Azerbaijani boxer Albert Salimov. " I have prepared exceptionallywell for Games and at the beginning of the competition i will be in my best shape - Salimov said. I always feel myself a favorite even when people think the opposite. Because I know my capabilities and I think that with the help of Almighty everything will be fine. I focused only on the first place. My task - to win the gold, and in case of victory in Rio de Janeiro, I plan to retire. "

According to the sportsman, success will allow to leave the sport at the peak.

" I put a lot of efforts into boxing over the years of my career i did so much that really want to finish it on a high - said the athlete. -And now I feel great and ready for it. There is no main competitor - they are all competitors. This is the Olympic Games, every athlete is dangerous, i have to be adjusted for each battle to the maximum degree. It is not a World Cup or European Championship, it is the Olympic Games, it is quite another dimension.

"The Cuban (bronze medalist of 2012 Olympic Games, a three-time world champion) Lazaro Alvarez - is certainly a very strong opponent, but there is noinvincible rivals. The main thing - to be fit and confident in my abilities, "- concluded the athlete.