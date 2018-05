Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national U-23 football team to start training campaign in Baku today involved two more players.

Report informs referring to AFFA official website, manager Yashar Vahabzade included Vusal Isgandarli (“Zira”) and Kamal Gurbanov (“Neftchi”) to training process. Yesterday he sent invitation to Azad Karimov (“Kapaz”).

Notably, 17 players attend the training process to last until March 9.