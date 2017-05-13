Another Azerbaijani shooter wins medal in Islamic Games

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan won another medal in “Baku 2017” 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, this is Shafag Amrahova competed in clay pigeon shooting.

35-year-old shooter in qualification stage competed together with Aydan Jamalova. They had 5 rivals. Jamalova finished first three rounds at 5th place with 54 points. Amrahova was 6th with 48 points. As a result, both shooters qualified to the final. At decisive stage, Amrahova took 2nd place with 37 points, while Jamalova collected only 13 points and ended at 6th position. Turkish shooter Nurhan Güler won gold with 41 points, Qatari Khalud Hassan al-Khalaf bronze with 29 points.

Notably, earlier Ruslan Lunyov brought gold medal to Azerbaijan in men’s 25-meter handgun shooting competition.