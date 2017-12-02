Tyson: I am a Muslim in my heart, and I will die a Muslim

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Islam helped me because I am who I am, I am a Muslim in my heart, and I will die a Muslim”. Report informs citing the media of Kazakhstan, this was announced by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, speaking at the Synergy Global Forum in Almaty.

Speaking at the forum, Tyson also spoke about himself, his values, attitude towards children.

"Of course, I make mistakes, but leads me in the right direction." I trusted the wrong people ... It was my fault, because I let them come into my life, I should not let them in. You are not a victim, you are a winner. So you have to take responsibility - who to let come in your life. And if you make mistakes, you need to start all over again, "he said.

"My greatest achievement is my children," the boxer said.

"My values: the first is to take care of children, I am responsible for the happiness of my children, the second is honesty, the third is to do everything I can do. Three basic values”.