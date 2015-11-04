 Top
    Turkish President's driver became a deputy

    hmet Hamdi Çamlı elected a deputy as a candidate of ruling Justice and Development Party

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ahmed Hamdi Çamlı, who served Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over 20 years voluntarily elected as a deputy in the elections held on November 1.

    Report informs referring to Turkish mass media.

    According to the information, Ahmet Hamdi Çamlı elected a deputy as a candidate of ruling Justice and Development Party.

    Ahmed Hamdi is a son of Zeki Çamlı, one of the founders of National Order and National Salvation Party.

    Formerly, Ahmed Hamdi Çamlı was a driver of Necmettin Erbakan, Turkish previous PM.

    He was a volunteer driver of Recep Tayyip Erdogan since his candidacy to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality chairmanship. 

