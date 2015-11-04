Turkish President's driver became a deputy

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ahmed Hamdi Çamlı, who served Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over 20 years voluntarily elected as a deputy in the elections held on November 1.

Report informs referring to Turkish mass media.

According to the information, Ahmet Hamdi Çamlı elected a deputy as a candidate of ruling Justice and Development Party.

Ahmed Hamdi is a son of Zeki Çamlı, one of the founders of National Order and National Salvation Party.

Formerly, Ahmed Hamdi Çamlı was a driver of Necmettin Erbakan, Turkish previous PM.

He was a volunteer driver of Recep Tayyip Erdogan since his candidacy to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality chairmanship.