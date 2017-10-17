The most dangerous megacities for women revealed

 Top
    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Thomson Reuters Foundation charity organization conducted a research and identified the most dangerous megacities for women.

    Report informs the research revealed that the most dangerous megacity for women is Cairo, the capital of Egypt. Karachi (Pakistan) and Kinshasa (Congo) ranks the second and third places in the list. 

    Indian capital Delhi and Peruvian capital Lima took the fourth and fifth places. The top 10 cities include the Mexico City (Mexico), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Lagos (Nigeria), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Istanbul (Turkey).

    New York City and Moscow ranked the 13th and 16th in the list respectively.

