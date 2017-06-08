 Top
    Study: First humans appeared on earth 100 thousand years earlier than it was thought

    Homo sapiens inhabited Africa already 300 thousand years ago

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Homo sapiens inhabited Africa already 300 thousand years ago. This is 100 thousand years earlier than was thought. Report informs, this comes from the results of a study published in the journal Nature.

    Paleontologists analyzed the remains found in Morocco.

    The first remains of Homo sapiens in the Jebel Irhoud site were found in the 1960s. In 2004, stone artifacts and animal remains were added to the old finds. Initially, the finds are dated to about 300 thousand years ago and represent the oldest securely dated fossil evidence of our own species. This date is 100 thousand years earlier than the previous oldestHomo sapiens fossils. This could be determined using thermoluminescence dating, which involves measuring the energy radiated as a result of sample heating.

    All the remains belonged to five different people.

