Spanish recognized as happiest language in world

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish recognized as the most positive sounding in the world.

Report informs referring to The Local, a group of scientists from the University of Vermont (USA), together with the research group of MITRE Corporation decided to find out what language is the happiest.

Experts compared ten languages: English, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, French, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian, Arabic and Spanish.

For comparison, the scientists chose the 10,000 most commonly used words from each language and asked to 50 people to evaluate what emotions they cause every word on a scale of 1 to 10. According to experts the findings were very obvious. For example, words such as love or death received positive ratings, while the word terrorist - negative.

However, when the researchers accounted for all of the available data, it turned out that the overall situation varies depending on the language. The three languages, causing in their carriers more positive emotions were Spanish, Portuguese and English. The last in the top ten were Russian, Korean, and Chinese.