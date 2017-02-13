Pakistani court bars Valentine’s Day celebration

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday prohibited the celebration of Valentine's Day in public spaces and government offices across the country, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The orders were given on a petition claiming that the Valentine’s Day has nothing common with Islamic traditions and demanding immediate ban of celebrations.

According to decision, any kind of celebration on official level and among population has been banned. Officials also prohibited any type promotion of mentioned celebrations in mass media.

On February 14, whole world annually celebrates St. Valintne’s Day, Day of all People in Love.