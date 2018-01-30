Oldest man in the world dies at 113

© Antena 3 / YouTube

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Francisco Nunez Olivera, the world's oldest man, has died at his home in the Spain a month after celebrating his 113th birthday. Report informs citing The Local.

Oliveira was born in Bienvenida on December 13, 1904 (according to other sources, September 13, 1904).Oliveira claimed that he never complained of health, did not break bones and had excellent blood pressure.

At the age of 90 his kidney was removed, but in 98 the cataract.

Centenarian had four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Francisco, who has two siblings aged 97 and 93, became the world’s oldest man after the death of Polish-born Israeli Yisrael Kristal on August 11, 2017.

New applicants for this title are the Japanese Masazou Nonaka, born on July 25, 1905, and Gustav Gerneth from Germany, who was born on October 15, 1905.