New 10-dollar bill will feature a woman

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Woman's face to appear on the 10-dollar bill from 2020.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew told reporters.

However, J.Lew did not specify who's face will appear in a new bill.

"The decision to portray a woman in the 10-dollar bill reflects our hopes for the future and memories of the past", said J. Lew.Now, the 10-dollar bill printed portrait of the first US Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

The decision to change the design of the banknote was made in 2013 for various reasons, including security and usability for the visually impaired, said Lew.