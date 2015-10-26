NASA released scary footage of Hurricane Patricia from space - VIDEO

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ NASA released scary footage of Hurricane Patricia from space, Report informs referring to the official website of NASA.

Patricia, the most powerful hurricane on record in the Western Hemisphere, quickly lost power as it moved over Mexico. As the remnants moved to the northeast, NASA and JAXA's GPM satellite and NASA's Aqua satellite observed the clouds, showers and moisture as it combined with an upper-level low pressure system.

After landfall along the southwestern coast of Mexico on Friday night, October 23, Patricia weakened to a depression quickly and then a remnant low pressure area that had combined with a low pressure area over Texas to drop very heavy rainfall in the state.

The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible image of clouds associated with Tropical Depression Patricia over Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma Arkansas and Mississippi on Oct. 24 at 1935 UTC.

On Sunday October 25, 2015 eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi were also warned of flooding as extreme rainfall moved eastward along the Gulf Coast.