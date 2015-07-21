Media: China tends to build a huge metropolis

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ China decided to create megacity - agglomeration of cities population of which exceeds 130 million people, Report informs referring to the New York Times.

According to the information area of the territory uniting with the name "Jin-Jin-Ji" will be 132 thousand sq km. Such an unusual name - just part of the largest settlements in the agglomeration of names: Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

Each city in metropolitan area will have its own role. Thus, Beijing will be "responsible" for the technology and culture, Tianjin will be engaged in technological research. Role for Hebei has not been determined yet, but most likely there will be a small production.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already approved this ambitious plan.