ISIS claims it could buy its first nuclear weapon from Pakistan within a year

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS has used the latest issue of its propaganda magazine to suggest the group is expanding so rapidly it could buy its first nuclear weapon within a year, Report informs citing "The Independent".

The article, which the group attributes to the British hostage John Cantlie, claims ISIS has transcended its roots as “the most explosive Islamic ‘group’ in the modern world” to evolve into “the most explosive Islamic movement the modern world has ever seen” in less than twelve months.

The article claims this alignment of groups has happened at the sane time as Isis militants have seized “tanks, rocket launchers, missile systems, anti-aircraft systems,” from the US and Iran before turning to the subject of more extreme weapons the group is not in possession of - such as nuclear weapons.