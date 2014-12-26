Iranian Embassy commented on prisoner Ali Agca

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian embassy in Serbia has denied claims regarding the assassination of Pope Paul II by Ali Agca.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the assassination task A.Agca took from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, he said.

It should be noted that, Ali Agca was arrested at the scene of crime. He served a prison sentence of 19 years in Italy. In 2000, he was transferred to Turkey. By 2006, he served in the country's prison.