Indian court takes away from Muslim men right to divorce in one word

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Indian supreme court of India blocked the law in the framework of Islam after a series of protests from the public.

Report informs citing Reuters, the court blocked law for six months.

The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times. Muslim women in India say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq", including by Skype and WhatsApp.

Notably, talaq is the procedure of divorce in Islam. Husband has the right to declare a divorce, the wife has the right to ask for divorce through a Sharia-based court. A man must be of age, sane and divorce of his own free will.