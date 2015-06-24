In UN, bed bugs infestation clears out 34th floor

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN has in the past had bed bugs in office space it has rented west of First Avenue, as Inner City Press exclusively reported on October 25, 2010 as to the rented Albano Building on 46th Street, Report informs citing foreign media.

But now on June 23, 2015, Inner City Press has been exclusively informed that a high floor of the UN's own building, the 34th, has been evacuated due to a finding of bed bugs there. What is it about the UN and bugs, in this case bed bugs? We'll have more on this.

Back on October 27, 2010, with bed bugs having been found and then confirmed in the UN's Capital Master Plan office in its headquarters building on 42nd Street, asfirst reportedby Inner City Press on October 25, two days later the UN issued a statement trying to minimize the problem.