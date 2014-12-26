Dalai Lama: I don't think Third World War is possible"

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang YesheTenzin Gyatso - 14th Dalai Lama says he does not think Third World War is possible.

Report informs citing gazeta.ru, 14th Dalai Lama gave an interview to RIA Novosti and said that, the people concerned have too many emotions and an overly strong barrier of “we” and “they”.

I do not think anybody would dare use these weapons. Before WWII many scientists and politicians invested a lot of energy and money into the creation and production of such weapons. Subsequently, gradually, there were more talks and more concerns about how to reduce armaments. And now there are already talks that aim to free the world from nuclear weapons, to denuclearize it. You see, these talks are now growing. Therefore, unless one or two mad individuals have an opportunity, I don’t think Third World War is possible, he added.