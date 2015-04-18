"Airbus 380's" new "economy class" cabin presented

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Most passengers prefer not to fly in "economy class" cabin while buying the tickets in the United States. It is due to uncomfortable seats in "economy class" cabin.

Report informs referring to AzerTAg, the US Ministry of Transport took into account the passengers' concerns.

"Airbus" company demonstrated "Airbus 380" with new configuration for "economy class" cabins in the exhibition of "Aircraft Interiors Expo 2015". Though there are eleven not ten seats on the row in new cabins, they are more spacious and comfortable.

The aircrafts with new configuration will be sold after 2017.