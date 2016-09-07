AirAsia pilot flies to Melbourne instead of Malaysia after navigation error

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian AirAsia pilot flied to Melbourne instead of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur after navigation error.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) reports.

The incident took place in March last year, but only now the investigation result's have been published.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to leave Sydney international airport 10 March 2015, and arrive in Kuala Lumpur just under nine hours later.

The pilot entered the wrong coordinates into the internal navigation system. Both the captain and the first officer tried to fix the system but attempts to troubleshoot and rectify the problem resulted in further degradation of the navigation system, as well as to the aircraft’s flight guidance and flight control systems. So, they couldn't return to Sydney and flied to the wrong direction.