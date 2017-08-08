12-ton fighting robot created in US - VIDEO

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today the robot-creators at MegaBots revealed their fully-built and painted battle robot: Eagle Prime weighing 12 tons.

Report informs citing the Lenta.ru, its height is about 5 m.

Inside is a 430 horsepower V8 LS3 engine surrounded by one whole heck of a lot of metal parts and protection for two pilots.

The first duel between the representatives of America and Japan is to be held in August.

Eagle Prime also competes with the Chinese robot Monkey King, but even an approximate date for the meeting has not yet been announced.