X-ray equipment fix at rail border-crossing points

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ High-quality X-ray equipment will be installed for the implementation of customs control at the rail border-crossing points. Report was told by the press service of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

According to information, due to the contract signed with "Smiths Heimann" company of Germany, purchased X-ray equipment already have been fixed at custom offices located at Astara, Bilasuvar, Shahtakhti, Sederek and Julfa, at "Synyg korpy" border-crossing point of Tovuz Customs Office and "Mazimchay" customs bordering points of Balaken Customs Office.

X-ray equipment to be integrated into the Automated United Management System.