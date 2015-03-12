World's best airports revealed

Baku. 12 March. REPORT. AZ / Singapore Airport has once again recognized as the best in the world. Report informs referring to the Russian media, an annual ranking compiled by British research company Skytrax.

According to the rating, leading four of the world rankings has not changed this year. According to the survey Singapore Airport has once again recognized as the best in the world. The second prize winner is a former - Seoul Airport Incheon. Third place took the Munich, the fourth - Hong Kong. Tokyo Haneda, Zurich, Nagoya, London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Beijing also hit the top ten airports.

Singapore also won in the category Entertainment at the airport and Best airport hotel (Crowne Plaza), Hong Kong - Best Airport for the passage of border control and Best cafes and restaurants, Seoul Incheon - Terminal cleanliness and Best transit airport , London Heathrow - The best shops Duty Free and Best terminal (T5), Tokyo Haneda - Best Airport for domestic flights and the security check, Osaka - The best low-cost airport and Processing and delivery of luggage.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport is the sixth time in a row ranked first among the airports in Russia and the CIS.

In the category of Russia and the CIS from 6th to 9th place occupied Baku, Minsk, Astana and Almaty.