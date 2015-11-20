WizzAir comments on the high cost of Budapest-Baku flights

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian low-cost airline WizzAir expressed attitude about the high cost of tickets for the route Budapest-Baku-Budapest in comparison with the prices announced in the beginning.

Report was told in the press service of the airline, Wizz Air always offers low fares on wizzair.com. The press service says, fares are driven by demand and while the earliest bookers usually snap up the lowest fares, higher price classes are put up for sale as flights get sold out. Just a week ago, on 12 November Wizz Air launched a 20% discount seat sale on all routes for WIZZ Discount Club members.

On October 28, an agreement was signed between the companies Wizzair and Ground Handling Company (Azerbaijan), according to which the Hungarian low-cost airline to resume flights to Baku twice a week from March 29. The price of tickets without additional charges, should to be 39.99 euros.

However, on the website the ticket prices for the route Budapest-Baku-Budapest is indicated at around 210 to 230 dollars for the class Basic and from 350 to 370 dollars for Class Plus.

Prices for tickets on other routes shown on the airline's website are much lower.