Volume of imported cars decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the recently application of "Euro-4" ecological standard in Azerbaijan, the number of imported vehicles decreased.

Report informs, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said in an interview with reporters.

According to him, the volume of importing the vehicles into the country has been declining, due to the restrictions placed upon the importation of "some" businessmen", drove cars across the border and organize their informal sale in the country. They also dismantle the cars and produce spare parts for sale. The customs authorities shall take serious measures against such cases."