 Top
    Close photo mode

    Volume of cargo transportation rose by 2%, while passengers's is 5%

    In 2014 the transport sector transported 222 million tons of cargo and 1.8 billion passengers

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with 2013, last year in the transport sector of Azerbaijan cargo increased by 1.9% and passenger transport by 4.7%.

    Report was told in State Statistical Committee, in 2014 by the transport companies and active in the field of road transport individuals transported 222.0 million tons of cargo and 1.8 billion passengers. 
    In the reporting year, 9.8% of transported cargo accounted for the railway transport, 58.0% - of road transport, 27.7% - transportation through pipelines. In the same period, 88.0% of passengers used the road, and 11.8% - metro services.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi