Volume of cargo transportation rose by 2%, while passengers's is 5%

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with 2013, last year in the transport sector of Azerbaijan cargo increased by 1.9% and passenger transport by 4.7%.

Report was told in State Statistical Committee, in 2014 by the transport companies and active in the field of road transport individuals transported 222.0 million tons of cargo and 1.8 billion passengers.

In the reporting year, 9.8% of transported cargo accounted for the railway transport, 58.0% - of road transport, 27.7% - transportation through pipelines. In the same period, 88.0% of passengers used the road, and 11.8% - metro services.