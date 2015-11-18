Vehicle import to Azerbaijan decreased twice

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 24 219 vehicles imported into Azerbaijan in January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, this figure reduced 27 867 or more than fold-2 in comparison with the analogical period of the last year.

During the reported period, 21 497 light vehicles and other motor vehicles imported. It is fold-2,2 less than the corresponding period of the past year.

757 motor vehicles considered for transportation of 10 or more persons, including driver, imported in January-October of this year. This figure is 487 or fold-2,8 more than the last year.

During the reported period, number of motor vehicles imported for cargo transportation made 1 750, special-purpose motor vehicles 215. Import of lorries made 2 375 or fold-2,3 less in comparison with the corresponding period of the last year, number of special-purpose motor vehicles 97 or by 31%.