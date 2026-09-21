Uzbekistan is studying the possibility of participating in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway, which will provide access to the Turkish ports in Samsun and Istanbul, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan noted following a meeting held by Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the implementation of major projects in the transport and logistics sector, Report informs, citing the presidential press service.

During the meeting, information was presented on the ongoing work to create logistics infrastructure with the participation of Uzbekistan in the ports of Aktau, Turkmenbashi, and Baku on the Caspian Sea, as well as in the ports of Poti and Anaklia on the Black Sea. In particular, an agreement was signed on the creation of a logistics center in the port of Poti, and a feasibility study for the project is being developed.

"Opportunities for [Uzbekistan's] participation in the development of the Anaklia port [in Georgia], as well as in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway, which will provide access to the Samsun and Istanbul ports of Türkiye, are also being studied," the information says.

The implementation of these projects is expected to allow Uzbekistan to diversify supply routes for textile, chemical, agricultural, and mining and metallurgical products to foreign markets.

"By 2030, it is planned to double the volume of transport services, attract $9.1 billion of investments to the industry, and bring the volume of services export to $5.7 billion," the message reads.

Separately, the meeting considered projects for the construction and modernization of airports. Construction of new airport complexes with a total cost of almost $3 billion is underway in Tashkent and Bukhara.

The new Tashkent international airport at the first stage will be designed to serve 20 million passengers annually. Within the framework of the project, public-private partnership agreements have been signed, and work is underway to prepare the construction site and relocate engineering networks.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of clearly defining the deadlines for the implementation of projects, their funding sources, and expected results, as well as their interconnected implementation. Relevant instructions were given to the responsible persons.