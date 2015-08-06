Unexpected situation occurred on Baku-Moscow flight

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Before takeoff the aircraft performing Baku-Moscow flight, the health of one of the passengers had deteriorated and medical staff assisted him. Later, a decision to be made when the plane will fly.

Report was told by the spokesman of "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) Pasha Kesamanski, who calrified the reason for the delay of the aircraft Airbus-320, which was supposed to fly today at 10:40 in the direction of Baku-Moscow.

As Report was told in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the flight of J2 852 moved to 11:40.

According to the passengers of the aircraft, a man who has had problems with health, was landed from the plane and after receiving the necessary medical care, once again returned to the board. In accordance with safety regulations, all passengers of aircraft A-320 were landed too, passed recheck of hand luggages, as well as the cabin.

According to the latest information, the aircraft has not yet taken off.