Ukraine to reduce cargo transportation tariffs for "Silk Road" countries

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine intends to reduce tariffs for cargo transportation on China-Ukraine-European Union route within the “Silk Road” project.

Report informs citing the Rosbalt.ru website Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure is taking measures to reduce the tariffs for the transportation of goods on Silk Road route.

The corresponding agreement was reached by Ukraine and China after negotiations between government delegations and signing of the subcommittee protocol on trade and economic cooperation.

Ukraine and China have agreed to apply the mechanisms of public-private partnerships for infrastructure projects in Ukraine. China has proposed the use “Silk Road” fund for financing such projects.

The Ministry noted the importance of the participation of Chinese companies in goods transport through the port Chernomorsk through the territory of the Silk Road countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Within the framework of the joint creation of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Ukraine is taking measures to optimize and reduce rates for multimodal transport on China-Ukraine-European Union route.

Earlier, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Ukraine signed a protocol on competitive, preferential tariffs for cargo transportation on the Trans-Caspian international transport route - “Silk Road”.

In January 2016, test train consisting of 20 units of 40-foot containers sent to China via the route of Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan. Train sent from Port of Ilyichevsk (Ukraine) on January 15 reached Alat terminal of Baku on January 22.