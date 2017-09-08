Ukraine ready to provide comfortable tariff conditions for transportation along international transport route South-West

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrzaliznytsya it is ready to provide comfortable tariff conditions for transportation on a route the South - West, to resolve all technical issues for ensuring its competitiveness. Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, acting director of Ukrzaliznytsya Evgeny Kravtsov has reported during the meeting with the head of CJSC Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov in Odessa on Thursday on which the prospects of the specified route were discussed.

" I am ready to contribute to the solution of the issue of the sea component of the route at the governmental level. In addition, Ukraine decided to reduce the port charge ", - E. Kravtsov said, at the same time having added that ferries have to become an integral part of this route.

In turn, Gurbanov noted that the South-West route is strategic, and for its long-term development Azerbaijan is interested in completing the railway section from Astana to Rasht station.

Notably, the route South-West provides for the organization of container cargo transportation from India through Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Poland to the EU countries and back.