Baku. 31 may. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate movement of vehicles in Baku city, repainting works of road markings and lines as well as pedestrian crossings (strips) continues.

Report was told in the 'Azeravtoyol' OJSC, for this aim, today painting works will be carried out on Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Zarifa Aliyeva Streets from 23.00 pm Baku time.

During the works till morning, traffic will be fully restricted.

Drivers are recommended to use the alternative routes.