​Turkey opens regular flights to Dagestan

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'AtlasGlobal' Turkish Airlines opens regular flights from Makhachkala to Istanbul. Report informs citing the Russian media, flights will start from April 29 this year.

"We have already agreed with the AtlasGlobal airline flights to Turkey. Flights are to begin on April 29 this year the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, sales have been opened already.", - said the director of Makhachkala airport Arsen Pirmagomedov.

According to him, this trend is in demand, and flights will be operated three times a week.

Makhachkala Airport plans to open flights to the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Simferopol, Kazan in the near future.