Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Train traffic delayed today in the Baku subway.

Spokesperson for the "Baku Metro" CJSC Nasimi Pashayev told Report that this is due to failure in train No.11 in the direction of "Hazi Aslanov" - "Icheri Sheher".

"The failure in the train caused slowdowns in the general traffic. The problem will be solved soon", he said.