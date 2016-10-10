Train rout from Nakhchivan to Mashhad determined

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan provided to Iranian side three railway carriages for passenger train to be used for Nakhchivan-Mashhad route.

Report informs, 36-person compartments have been totally renovated.

Three carriages will be delivered with special locomotive to Iranian city Tabriz, where they will be linked to Tabriz-Mashhad train. Finally, the carriages will be delivered to Iranian city Julfa with separate locomotive and from there to Nakhchivan with locomotive of "Azerbaijan Railways".

Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov didn’t rule out the possibility of opening company’s office in Iran after launch of Nakhchivan-Mashhad train route.

At present, "Azerbaijan Railways" has offices in Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan and European countries.