    Traffic restricted on some roads in Bilgah settlement

    Road restriction will run up to 19:00 Baku time

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in connection with the First European Games, the movement of vehicles was restricted on some roads of the settlement of Bilgah. The road to Zagulba, from Circle I to Circle II was completely closed.

    Report informs referring to the Intelligent Transport Management Center, drivers can use local road network and Aslan Salahzade street connected to the Jumeirah Beach Hotel circle. 

    During this certain time, drivers are recommended to use Buzovna Mashtaga-Nardaran road as an alternative way to the direction of the city center and Nardaran settlement.

