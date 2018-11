Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ Traffic at one of the main avenues of Baku to be restricted due to uprgrading of asphalt pavement on the strip at Moscow Avenue, in the direction of the "January 20" circle and on the road above the street Muzaffar Hasanov.

Report was told by the Information Center of Intelligent Traffic Management, repair work will last two days and the road will be opened on 26 January.

Drivers are recommended to use alternative roads these days.