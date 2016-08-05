 Top
    Traffic movement will be restricted on Baku central avenue

    The painting works will be conducted at night on Neftchilar

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, work on updating lines and road markings and pedestrian crossings is underway.

    Report was told in the press-service of "Azeravtoyol" OJSC, in this regard, today from 22:00 a.m due to the renovation of road lines and markings onNeftchilar Avenue ( from Aziz Aliyev Street to the intersection of the Richard Zorge street ) traffic movement will be restricted.

    For the inconveniences that may occur, "Azeravtoyol" apologizes to the citizens and drivers are advised to use alternative roads.

