    Traffic movement to be restricted in two areas of Baku

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement in the intersection of Bakikhanov street with Semed Vurgun street of Baku will be restricted from 11:00 on October 6 to 6:00 a.m. on October 7 due to repair works, the State Motor Road Agency told Report.

    The traffic movement will also be restricted from the Boyuk Shor junction to the part of auxiliary road under the Baghirov bridge from 11:00 p.m. on October 7 to 6:00 a.m. on October 8.

    "We apologize for inconvenience and ask drivers to use alternative roads," the agency said. 

