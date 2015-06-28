​Traffic movement on some roads fully restricted due to closing ceremony of Games

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement on some roads fully restricted due to closing ceremony of Baku 2015 Games.

Report informs, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, the distance from Babak to Sabunchu, Mehdi Huseyn street blocked from 04:00 to 02:00 the next day, as well as part of the road from the circle of the Parliamentary Avenue to the intersection with the Teymur Elchin street restricted.

People having tickets to closing ceremony tickets are recommended to use the public transport.

Today, the subway will work from 06:00 to 02:00 pm, express buses to work from 05:00 to 02:00.Baku time.