Traffic jam occurred on Baku city roads because of ice

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic jam occurred today on many streets and avenues of Baku because of ice.

Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center of Baku city, Heydar Aliyev Avenue (towards the city), Zia Byunyadov Avenue (in the direction of the metro station Koroglu), st. Afiyaddin Jalilova, Metbuat Avenue (in front of the publishing house Azerbaijan in the direction of the city), st. Abbas Mirza Sherifzade (front of the restaurant Cactus in the direction of the city), on the road Baku-Sumgait, Mustafa Kamal Ataturk Avenue Street. Samad Vurgun, Binagadi highway, Zikh Highway (towards the city) roads were covered with ice, and the movement of vehicles is much slower.

As a result, movement became difficult and vehicular traffic jams occured at these roads.



