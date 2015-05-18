Traffic jam occurred on central streets of Baku

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ morning in most of the central streets of Baku there is a relatively high density of vehicular traffic.

As Report was told in the Center of Intellectual Transport Management, currently on the Baku-Sumgayit highway (in the direction of the capital), Rashid Behbudov Street (in front of the Turkish Embassy), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in the direction of the circle named "January 20"), Binagadi road (in the direction of the city) and the street Afiyaddin Jalilov occurred slow movement of vehicles.

At the same time, the relatively high density of automobile traffic waas fixed at Babek Avenue, crossing the street, Mehdi Huseyn and Sheikh Shamil, the intersection of Hasan Aliyev Avenue and Tbilisi, Tbilisi Avenue (in both directions) and to the State Statistics Committee.