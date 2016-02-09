 Top
    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density observed on some roads and avenues of Baku.

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Thus, at present, traffic density observed on Baku-Sumgait highway (to the direction of capital), intersection of Azadlig avenue with Hasan Aliyev street, Tbilisi avenue (to the direction of capital), Azadlig avenue (to the direction of 'LUKoil' gas station), intersection of Hasan Aliyev street with Samad Vurghun street. 

