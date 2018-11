Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Considerable traffic density was formed in the morning hours today on Boyukshor highway and in front of the Baku Olympic stadium (near Koroglu metro station). Similar situation observed on Babek and Nobel Avenues.

Report informs referring to spokesperson of Baku Transportation Agency (BTA), Mais Aghayev the density was caused by repair work carried out on three lanes that were closed for traffic.