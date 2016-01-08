Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning relative traffic density observed on central roads of Baku city.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

Thus, relative traffic density observed in Baku-Sumgait highway (to the direction of capital), Binagadi highway (to the direction of center), Neftchilar Avenue, Niyazi Street as well as Mikayil Huseynov Avenue, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (to the direction of Prezident's Residence) and Mikayil Mushfig Street.