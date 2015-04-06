 Top
    Traffic congestion occurs in Baku

    Traffic congestion is observed on several central streets

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is observed on several central streets of Baku this morning. Report was said by the Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC) the congestion is observed on Sumgait highway (in front of the International Bus Station), Moscow - Tbilisi Avenue (towards the city), Ataturk Avenue (to the direction of Ganjlik metro sation) and Mikayil Mushfig street.

    Heydar Aliyev Avenue is closed (the main road towards the city).

